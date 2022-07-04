The Cumulative 2022-2030 Climate Change Information Market Would Total $480 Billion, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of 310 Climate Change Information submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (372 pages, 342 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Climate Change Information Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, contains a thorough analysis of 5 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 310 markets.
Questions answered in this report include:
• What will the 2022-2030 market size be?
• How do the COP26 & Corona affect the market?
• Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
• What drives customers to invest?
• What are the technologies trends?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
• How much are countries expected to invest in Climate Change Information Technologies?
What does the Climate Change Information Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Climate Change Information market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 5 Climate Change Information Technologies:
• Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting
• Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems
• Big Data & A.I.
• Cybersecurity
• ICT (W/O Cyber, A.I., Big Data)
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Accenture, AccuWeather Inc. , AiCure, Airmar Technology Corporation, Alibaba, All Weather, Inc. , Amazon, Apple, Arm Limited, Asiainfo-Sec, Atomwise, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Baidu, Inc., Beijing Leadsec Technology, Broadcom (Symantec), Campbell Scientific , Check Point, Cisco, Clarifai, Inc, Columbia Weather Systems, Cyrcadia Health, DBAPPSECURITY, Dell, Deloitte, Enlitic, Inc., EY, Fortinet, G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik, Google, Google LLC, H2O.ai., H3C, Hangzhou DPtech Technology, Hillstone, HP, Huawei, HyperVerge, Inc., IBM, IBM, IBM Watson Health, Infosys, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Iris.ai AS., KPMG, Lifegraph, Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik , Meiya Pico, Microsoft, Microsoft, Morcom International, NSFOCUS, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, QIANXIN, Samsung, Sangfor Technologies, SAP, Sensely, Inc., Skye Instruments , StormGeo , Sutron Corporation, TCS, The Weather Company , TOPSEC, Vaisala OY , Venustech Group, Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets. HSRC offers premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports. HSRC provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds of high-growth niche opportunities, which can impact about 12,000 global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide, including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies as clients.
