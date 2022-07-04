Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,104 in the last 365 days.

The Cumulative 2022-2030 Climate Change Information Market Would Total $480 Billion, According to a New Report

Climate Change Information Market Segmentation Vectors

IPCC-2022 Climate Risk to Climate Resilient Roadmap (Source: IPCC Report Feb. 28, 2022)

The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of 310 Climate Change Information submarkets

WASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (372 pages, 342 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Climate Change Information Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, contains a thorough analysis of 5 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 310 markets.

Questions answered in this report include:
• What will the 2022-2030 market size be?
• How do the COP26 & Corona affect the market?
• Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?
• What drives customers to invest?
• What are the technologies trends?
• What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
• How much are countries expected to invest in Climate Change Information Technologies?

What does the Climate Change Information Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?

A. The Climate Change Information market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.

1. By 5 Climate Change Information Technologies:
• Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting
• Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems
• Big Data & A.I.
• Cybersecurity
• ICT (W/O Cyber, A.I., Big Data)

2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other

3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific

4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific

B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding

C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Accenture, AccuWeather Inc. , AiCure, Airmar Technology Corporation, Alibaba, All Weather, Inc. , Amazon, Apple, Arm Limited, Asiainfo-Sec, Atomwise, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, Baidu, Inc., Beijing Leadsec Technology, Broadcom (Symantec), Campbell Scientific , Check Point, Cisco, Clarifai, Inc, Columbia Weather Systems, Cyrcadia Health, DBAPPSECURITY, Dell, Deloitte, Enlitic, Inc., EY, Fortinet, G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik, Google, Google LLC, H2O.ai., H3C, Hangzhou DPtech Technology, Hillstone, HP, Huawei, HyperVerge, Inc., IBM, IBM, IBM Watson Health, Infosys, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Iris.ai AS., KPMG, Lifegraph, Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik , Meiya Pico, Microsoft, Microsoft, Morcom International, NSFOCUS, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, PwC, QIANXIN, Samsung, Sangfor Technologies, SAP, Sensely, Inc., Skye Instruments , StormGeo , Sutron Corporation, TCS, The Weather Company , TOPSEC, Vaisala OY , Venustech Group, Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Related Reports:
Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts
Renewable Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies – 2022-2032

HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets. HSRC offers premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports. HSRC provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds of high-growth niche opportunities, which can impact about 12,000 global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide, including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies as clients.
Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900, www.hsrc.biz

Contact us at: info@hsrc.biz

Dan Inbar
HSRC
+1 2024550966
dinbar@hsrc.biz

You just read:

The Cumulative 2022-2030 Climate Change Information Market Would Total $480 Billion, According to a New Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Environment, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.