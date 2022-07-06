Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester Enrollment has started accepting applications.

Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester Enrollment Attain Online Japanese Language School Fall Semester online information session Attain Online Japanese Language School Logo

The Online Japanese Language School has started the enrollment for the Fall Semester. The deadline for the application is September 12, 2022 Japan time.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has started the enrollment for the Fall Semester. Now the online Japanese school is accepting applications. Students can apply from anywhere in the world. The deadline for the application is September 12, 2022 Japan time.

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school. The school offers a completely new learning style, mixing video lectures with live lectures and online tests. Moreover, AOJ Language School designed the special curriculum so that even beginners can pass the Japanese Language Proficiency Test N2 level in two years. The school provides Full Support to pass JLPT N2 to all enrolled students. In this Fall Semester, i-class (for N5 level), ro-class (for N4 level), and ha-class (for N3 level) are all available.

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Fall Semester Enrollment Information:

Application Deadline Monday, September 12, 2022 Japan time

School Entrance Date Saturday, October 1, 2022 Japan time

Online Application Form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 103 USD as of July 1, 2022) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

First month tuition is free for all the students enrolled in fall semester. The students who study to the end of the semester will receive another month's tuition cash back.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

In AOJ e-campus, you will be access to the following learning contents:

・all the video lectures, 24 hours/ day

・online tests, 24 hours/ day , be able to take multiple times

・live lectures, scheduled dates

・the communication room, 24 hours/ day

・Japanese culture exchange communication lectures, scheduled dates

・supplementary video courses, 24 hours/ day

・mid-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・final-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

The video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.

The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan



AOJ＆Ninja School ?!! Up to 2 months free tuition for Fall Semester! Online Japanese School AOJ!