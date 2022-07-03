Silver Alert - Ruth Davidson ACTIVE

Ruth Davidson, 86-years-old, 5' 01", 128 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known clothing description is unknown. Ruth was last seen today at 7 a.m. in the area of North Tatum Blvd and East Mayo Blvd. She was driving a red 2010 Toyota Prius, 4-door, with AZ / AHR1510. She suffers from a medical condition and may appear confused. If you have seen Ruth or have any information, please contact 911 or Phoenix PD.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.