Silver Alert - Ruth Davidson ACTIVE

Ruth Davidson, 86-years-old, 5' 01", 128 lbs., brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known clothing description is unknown. Ruth was last seen today at 7 a.m. in the area of North Tatum Blvd and East Mayo Blvd. She was driving a red 2010 Toyota Prius, 4-door, with AZ / AHR1510. She suffers from a medical condition and may appear confused. If you have seen Ruth or have any information, please contact 911 or Phoenix PD.