Berlin Barracks/ Crash with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A3003820

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/03/2022 at 12:00 hours

TOWN: Warren

ROADWAY: Rt100 & Powderhound Rd

WEATHER: CLEAR

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew Wimble

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and side damage

INJURIES: left arm and abdomen

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Maxime Ygorra

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? N/A

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawaski

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and side damage

INJURIES: complained of chest pain

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: James Kulisek

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? yes

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Driver’s side damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/03/2022 at 12:00 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a call of a vehicle versus motor cycle crash near the intersection of Rt100 & Powderhound Rd in the town of Warren. The Subaru Crosstrek was traveling south on Rt 100 followed by two other cars and two motorcycles. The Crosstrek made a left hand turn when both motorcycles drove into the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision. Motor cycle #1 operated by Wimble collided with Motor cycle #2 operated by Ygorra. This collision sent Ygorra and his motorcycle sliding into the rear driver’s side of vehicle #3 operator by Kulisek. Ygorra and Wimble were transported to Central Vermont Hospital for their injuries. An investigation is active.

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648