Berlin Barracks/ Crash with injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A3003820
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: John Gildea
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/03/2022 at 12:00 hours
TOWN: Warren
ROADWAY: Rt100 & Powderhound Rd
WEATHER: CLEAR
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew Wimble
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and side damage
INJURIES: left arm and abdomen
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Maxime Ygorra
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? N/A
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawaski
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front and side damage
INJURIES: complained of chest pain
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: James Kulisek
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? yes
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Driver’s side damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 07/03/2022 at 12:00 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks responded to a call of a vehicle versus motor cycle crash near the intersection of Rt100 & Powderhound Rd in the town of Warren. The Subaru Crosstrek was traveling south on Rt 100 followed by two other cars and two motorcycles. The Crosstrek made a left hand turn when both motorcycles drove into the northbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision. Motor cycle #1 operated by Wimble collided with Motor cycle #2 operated by Ygorra. This collision sent Ygorra and his motorcycle sliding into the rear driver’s side of vehicle #3 operator by Kulisek. Ygorra and Wimble were transported to Central Vermont Hospital for their injuries. An investigation is active.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648