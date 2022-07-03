Health Bureau announces health services arrangement between 4 and 9 July

MACAU, July 3 - To response to the epidemic development, to secure public safety and reduce crowd gathering, the Health Bureau announces that, during the period from 4 to 9 July, the health services provided by the Health Bureau will be arranged as follows:

Emergency, Inpatient and Outpatient Services of Conde de São Januário General Hospital

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station), the Inpatient Service, Haematology Outpatient, Oncology Outpatient, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service, the Haemodialysis Unit, Obstetrics Outpatient, Prenatal scan, anti-tumour treatment in Urology and the CHCSJ Pharmacy will remain functional as normal; the Tuberculosis Prevention and Treatment Centre will be open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for its drug dispensary and urgent outpatient service.

The scheduled specialist outpatient services (including outpatient clinics, radiology, blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology, endoscopy service of internal medicine, day diagnosis and treatment service of urology, and outpatient rehabilitation services), non-urgent scheduled surgery and peritoneal dialysis service remain suspended.

Besides, psychiatric patients in need of drug injection as scheduled or having special conditions may visit the original appointment clinic for services from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

All persons must first complete a rapid antigen self-test and declare the result onto the Macao Health Code prior to their entry into CHCSJ.

Visiting arrangement

All visiting hours in CHCSJ have been suspended until further notice; tele-visits can be arranged by the hospital if necessary.

Arrangement for affected services

Drug replenishment service

For residents whose drug is insufficient and require prescription of specialized drugs, they may call 8390 6000 or register at the CHCSJ Main Lobby during office hours; specialist doctors on-duty will prescribe drugs for patients in need. Residents registered over the phone will be notified via text message when such drugs have been prescribed, they may collect the drugs by presenting the text message received at contracted pharmacies or CHCSJ Pharmacy.

Outpatient, treatment or examination services

Individuals who are unable to receive medical consultation, treatment or examination service at the CHCSJ due to the above arrangements between 4 and 9 July will receive phone call or SMS message from the relevant units/departments within 14 working days notifying them of the new appointment date.

Affected users of blood sampling and analysis of clinical pathology service will be notified by SMS separately; persons in need of early analysis due to illnesses may visit the Blood Specimen Collection Room of CHCSJ as scheduled. In addition, the Day Hospital of the Haemato-Oncology Service may provide blood sampling service for patients of Oncology and Haematology.

Special situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For enquiry, please call the hospital’s hotline at 8390 6000 (office hours) or 8390 3600 (non-office hours).

Health Centres, Health Stations, Blood Transfusion Centre and Pubic Health Laboratory (LSP)

Health Centres and Health Stations

The outpatient services of Health Centres and Health Stations, as well as services of the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants will be suspended; only nursing services will be provided from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm daily in all Health Centres. Users of Health Centres, Health Stations or the Physical Examination Centre for Civil Servants who have had their appointment cancelled will be notified of the new appointment time in due course.

Blood Transfusion Centre

The Blood Transfusion Centre will maintain blood donation service as normal. Citizens intending to donate blood will be asked to present a Macao Health Code containing a negative result rapid antigen test upon their arrival at the Blood Transfusion Centre.

Besides, the blood donation bus will stop in the area between Edifício Banco Luso Internacional and the Macau Sqaure (Rua do Dr. Pedro José Lobo, Macau) as usual, on 5 July (Tuesday) from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm., to provide blood donation services to the public. Citizens intending to give blood on the blood donation vehicle are also required to present a Macao Health Code which contains a negative rapid antigen test result. After blood donation, citizens will be replenished with a rapid antigen test kit. During the epidemic, patients are still in need of blood transfusion, citizens are requested to continue to give blood after making an appointment at the website of the Blood Transfusion Centre.

All persons must first complete a rapid antigen self-test and declare the result onto the Macao Health Code prior to their entry into a Health Centre.

Services of Public Health Laboratory (LSP) are suspended.

Arrangement for COVID-19 Vaccination Services

With respect to the COVID-19 vaccination services, the Macao Forum large-sized community vaccination station will be open from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, and the Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre will be open from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm to provide vaccination services.