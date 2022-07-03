Submit Release
DSI provides public services to a limited extent from 4th to 8th July

MACAU, July 3 - Due to the development of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) located at China Plaza in Avenida de Praia Grande and DSI’s service area in the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands (Zone D on 3rd Floor) will provide limited public services during the period 4th to 8th July 2022, while DSI’s service area in the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta (Zone R on 2nd Floor) will be suspended.

For the aim of preventing and controlling the disease, DSI calls for citizens to postpone formalities for non-urgent applications or use 24-hour self-service kiosks and online services to go through application formalities to avoid crowding. Citizens who intend to lodge applications at DSI can go to DSI’s website (www.dsi.gov.mo) to obtain the number tag of the day or make an appointment for lodging application. All kinds of performance pledges will be suspended. Applicants will be notified of the document collection date by SMS.

Moreover, citizens who lodged applications already and need to collect documents or certificates are advised to check the latest status of their application on DSI website before proceeding to collect their document. If the collection site is DSI’s service area in the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta (Zone R on 2nd Floor), citizens have to call 2837-0777 or 2837-0888 to make an appointment for document collection in advance.

