Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau announces the arrangement of services to the public in cooperation with epidemic prevention work

MACAU, July 3 - In cooperation with the prevention and control of the epidemic of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, in order to reduce the agglomeration of people as much as possible and to minimize the risk of virus propagation, the Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau (ISAF) maintains limited services to the public from 4th to 8th July. The arrangements are as below:

1. For the below necessary services, please make a prior appointment by calling 85983507:

(1) Issuance of prior authorisation of import and import licence for drugs, diagnostic and laboratory reagents, infant formula/ready-to-feed formula and disinfectants, and the customs clearance of these products.

(2) Issuance of import and export certificates for narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

2. For other services provided by the following departments of the Bureau, please call and make an appointment in advance, and appropriate arrangements will be made:

Department Contact number
Department of Registration 28831906
Department of Licensing and Inspection 85983522
Department of Surveillance 85983525
Others 85983508

 

