Launch of citywide nucleic acid test from 9:00 am tomorrow (4 July) to 6:00 pm on 9 July

MACAU, July 3 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that 4th to 6th rounds of Citywide NAT will be conducted from 9:00 am tomorrow (4 July) to 6:00 pm on 9 July.

  1. Time

Round 4: From 9:00 am on 4 July (Monday) to 6:00 pm on 5 July (Tuesday);

Round 5: From 9:00 am on 6 July (Wednesday) to 6:00 pm on 7 July (Thursday);

Round 6: From 9:00 am on 8 July (Friday) to 6:00 pm on 9 July (Saturday).

(Opening hours of Caring Stations in each round: From 6:00 am on the first day to 6:00 pm on the following day)

  1. Targets

All local residents and individuals staying in Macao born on or before 1 July 2019 are required to get tested. Infants and children born after 1 July 2019 can be exempted.

  1. NAT stations and sampling booths

A total of 64 NAT stations involving 362 sampling booths will be set up across the city. Categories of testing stations include: general stations and self-paid stations (prior booking required), and 7 caring stations (for people with special needs who fail to make prior booking), users of caring stations can be accompanied by one person if necessary. During the period of 11:00 pm to 5:59 am, a general channel is set up exceptionally for the general public to make bookings. All general stations and self-paid stations are equipped with a caring channel. Amongst, 2 mobile NAT buses, of which prior booking is required, will provide sampling service in the following locations and times:

Location

Date

Time

Riviera Macau/Terminal (The Riviera Macau on Rua do Almirante Sérgio)

4 to 9 July

09:00 -22:00

Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane (Avenida de Cinco de Outubro, Coloane)

4, 6 and 8 July

09:00 -22:00

Hac Sá Park (Estrada Nova de Hac Sá, Coloane)

5, 7 and 9 July

09:00-18:00
  1. Booking for Citywide NAT and Self-paid NAT

The website for booking citywide NAT sampling (https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook) will be put into operation at 7:00 am on the first day of each round (i.e. 4, 6 and 8 July); members of the public have to make three separate bookings. Relevant test results will not be uploaded to the Macao Health Code, and cannot be used for immigration purposes. If necessary, citizens may click on the link at the bottom of the Macao Health Code’s homepage, or enter this link:

https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnachecker to inquire records and results of the citywide NATs or self-paid NATs in the recent 2 days. Sampling records can be found even if relevant results are still unavailable. The link will be put into operation at 00:00 am tomorrow (4 July).

To shorten the queuing time, people in need of special care are suggested to book the test in general testing stations with the assistance of families or friends, and then utilize use the priority channel there. Prior booking is required in general testing stations. Persons with bookings are urged to arrive on time, late arrivals will have to book again. On the contrary, residents need not arrive too early, do not arrive more than half an hour early. Original of identity document (same document used in Macao Health Code; non-residents please present travel document), booking code and a screenshot of the Macao Health Code must be presented for the test.

Bedridden or immobile persons are suggested to request assistance from families and friends first, those who still have difficulties may call the Social Welfare Bureau’s 24-hour hotline at 28261126 for assistance.

There are 13 self-paid stations (prior booking is required) in place to provide paper NAT report; their test results will be uploaded to the Macao Health Code for immigration purposes, and will be counted in the citywide NAT programme. Booking links: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/rnatestbook/V21/ or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/prsranbook/Booking/Booking?lang=ch or https://app.ssm.gov.mo/airportprsrnabook.

The public are urged to undergo NAT sampling at nearby stations. Avoid using public transport for collective use. Maintain a distance of one metre when waiting for sampling and follow the staff’s instructions.

  1. Take a look at the up-to-date situation at NAT stations before going out for sampling

To optimize crowd management, the booking system for citywide NAT operates on the basis of sampling stations which enables accurate control of users; real-time waiting information (namely no. of sampling booths in each testing station, no. of people waiting, expected waiting time, and no. of bookings) at different stations will be disseminated once every 4 hours by diversified means.

Expected waiting time will be shown in three colours:

  1. Green colour indicates expected waiting time of less than 30 minutes
  2. Yellow colour indicates expected waiting time between 31 to 59 minutes
  3. Red colour indicates expected waiting time of 60 minutes or more.

The public are urged to book and take the test as soon as possible, take a look at the latest waiting situation before setting out for sampling, and adjust arrangement according to real-time situation.

  1. Arrangements for people with yellow or red codes

Yellow code holders (including infants and children born after 1 July 2019) should participate in the citywide NAT drive, and may get tested at the testing stations; yellow code holder may re-do NAT on the second day due to compliance with the anti-epidemic requirements, where prior booking is still required.

Red code holders are required to take the test at designated sampling stations. If developing fever or other symptoms, medical attention should be sought by using an ambulance.

  1. No exemption period, yellow code will be assigned to people who remain untested after the period

The 4th to 6th rounds of Citywide NAT do not have exemption period. Individuals in Macao who remain untested after 6:00 pm on 9 July will be assigned a yellow health code. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders are not allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city; they will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

  1. Free distribution of antigen test kits and KN95 face masks

In round 4 of the Citywide NAT, each participating resident will be given 5 sets of rapid antigen test kits; in round 5, each resident will be given 10 pieces of KN95 face masks; and in round 6, each resident will be given 5 sets of rapid antigen test kits.

For infants and children who are exempted from the citywide NAT, their parents or guardian may collect the materials on behalf of them by presenting the Macao Health Code of the concerned infants and children for registration. Please remember to collect the materials as re-collection would not be available.

  1. Complete a rapid antigen test before heading to Citywide NAT station

Before going to the NAT stations to get tested, the public must first perform a rapid antigen test (RAT) by themselves at home. If tested negative, go to the NAT station for sampling as scheduled. Upon entry into the NAT station, present a health code containing a RAT negative result or a photo showing a RAT negative result; otherwise, such entry would be denied.

If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether you have fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, you should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) in addition to reporting it through Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.

While waiting for transferal, the concerned residents are reminded to pay attention to the followings:

  1. Wear a mask properly, stay home and wait for transferal to quarantine station.
  2. Do not go out, and avoid taking public transport;
  3. While home, stay in an isolated room if possible. Avoid contact with people living together;
  4. Do not undergo testing at NAT station, including the Citywide NAT.
  1. Points to note

Individuals intending to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must complete the NATs first, and then wait for at least 24 hours before getting vaccinated.

In the meantime, two NATs must be conducted at least 24 hours apart. After completion of the 4th round of citywide NAT, undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day until 9 July. Even for infants and children who are exempted to participate in the citywide NAT, they are asked to take the RAT every day starting from tomorrow (4 July) to 9 July.


 

List of citywide NAT sampling stations

from 9:00 am on 4 July to 6:00 pm on 9 July 2022

(Opening hours of Caring Stations in each round: From 6:00 am on the first day to 6:00 pm on the following day)

Caring sampling stations

(walk-in service is available)

Address

A01

Community Services Building of the General Union of Neighbourhood Association of Macao

Avenida General Castelo Branco, Macau

A02

Instituto Salesiano

Rua de S. Lourenço, n.º 16, Macau

A03

Mong-Ha Sports Centre – 3/F

No cruzamento da Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira e Avenida de Venceslau de Morais

A04

Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion B

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

A05

Escola dos Moradores de Macau

Avenida da Longevidade, n.º 355, Macau

A06

Olympic Sports Centre – Table Tennis Room

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

A07

Seac Pai Van Public School

Avenida Vale das Borboletas, Seac Pai Van, Lote CN6a, Coloane

General public sampling stations

(prior booking is required)

  

B01

St. Joseph Secondary School 6

Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde, n.º 14-17, Macau

B02

Ilha Verde Activity Centre

Rua Nova da Ilha Verde, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde (Bloco III), 1 º andar, Macau

B03

Zheng Guanying Public School

Rua Marginal do Canal das Hortas, Macau

B04

Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium - Hall A, 1/F

Praça das Portas do Cerco, Macau

B05

Keang Peng Middle School (Secondary Section)

Avenida do Hipódromo n.º 389, Macau

B06

Sino-Portuguese Technical Professional School – Indoor Sports Hall

 

Rua 1 de Maio, Macau

B07

Sheng Kung Hui Escola Choi Kou (Macau)

Avenida do Dr. Francisco Vieira Machado, no.266, Macau

B08

Dom Bosco (Yuet Wah) Primary School

Estrada Ferreira do Amaral n.º 6, Macau

B09

Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F

Junction between Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira and Avenida de Venceslau de Morais

B10

Kwong Tai Middle School

Rua de Fai Chi Kei, Habitação Social do Fai Chi Kei, Macau

B11

Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section)

Avenida Marginal do Lam mau, n.º 588, Macau

B12

Women’s General Association of Macau Multi-Service Building

Rua da Barca n.º 27, Macau

B13

Patene Activity Centre

Avenida de Demétrio Cinatti, Complexo Municipal do Mercado do Patane, 9.º andar, Macau

B14

Pui Ching Middle School

Avenida de Horta e Costa n.º 7, Macau

B15

Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A

Rua de Ferreira do Amaral, Macau

B16

Multisport Pavilion of Macao Polytechnic Institute

Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes de Macau

B17

Macao Cultural Centre

Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape-Macau

B18

Colegio Mateu Ricci

Travessa de S. Paulo, n.o 1-A

B19

St. Joseph Secondary School 2

Rua da Prata, n.o 1

B20

Escola Estrela do Mar

Rua do Padre António, n.º 36

B21

Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion

Avenida Olímpica, Taipa

B22

Carmo Auditorium

Avenida de Carlos da Maia, Taipa

B23

Pac On Ferry Terminal

Pac On Ferry Terminal

B24

Parenting Education Centre of DSEDJ (Lago)

Estrada Coronel Nicolau de Mesquita, Edificío do Lago, zona A, 2° andar C

B25

Academy of Public Security Forces

Rua da Pedra, Coloane

B26

Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations

R/C, Block 5, Edifício de Ip Heng in Rua Dois de Ip Heng, Seac Pai Va, Coloane

B27

University of Macau

Avenida da Universidade da Taipa

B28

Venetian Cotai Arena A, B and C

Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, s/n, Macau

B29

Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium

Rua de Coelho do Amaral

B30

Qingmao Port

Qingmao Port, Macao

B31

Macao Science and Technology University Hospital Stadium

Stadium in Block J of Macao Science and Technology University Hospital in Avenida Wai Long, Taipa

B32

Macao Forum

Avenida de Marciano Baptista de Macau

B33

Escola Cham Son de Macau

410 Rua Central da Areia Preta, Macau

B34

Yee Hong Activity Centre of Macao Jiangmen Communal Society

Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, Habitação Social de Mong Ha-Edf. Mong In r/c A-F, Macau

B35

Lok Yeung Day Care Centre for the Elderly of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau

Rua do General Ivens Ferraz, no. 362, Edf. “Lok Ieong Fa Un”, Torre I e II, R/C, Macau

B36

Centro Medico Son Vo (Son Vo Medical Centre)

Praça das Orquídeas de Fai Chi Kei, Nos. 278 and 284 Chino Plaza, r/c, lojas N e T, Macau

B37

Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section)

86 Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga, Macau

B38

Escola Tong Nam (Secondary Section)

5-7 Praça de Luís de Camões, Macau

B39

MGM MACAU - Grand Ballroom

Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, NAPE, Macau

B40

Navy Yard No.1 and No. 2

Rua de S. Tiago da Barra, Macau

B41

Sheng Kung Hui Taipa Youth and Family Integrated Service Centre

Rua do Regedor, R/C-2, Taipa

B42

Hou Kong Middle School (Primary Section)

Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque, 25-27

Self-paid sampling stations
(prior booking is required; result will be uploaded to Macao Health Code and paper report can be provided)

  

C01

Kuok Kim Medical Centre (Macao)

Alameda Dr. Carlos D’Assumpção, Edifício Centro Comercial do Grupo Brilhantismo, 4.º andar

C02

Nam Yue - FAOM (G/F, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium)

Praça das Portas do Cerco

C03

Sands Casino

Sands Casino

C04

Grand Lisboa Hotel

Grand Lisboa Hotel

C05

MGM Macau

MGM Macau

C06

Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau

C07

StarWorld Hotel

StarWorld Hotel

C08

Macau International Airport

Macau International Airport

C09

Venetian

Venetian

C10

Wynn Palace

Wynn Palace

C11

MGM Cotai

MGM Cotai

C12

Studio City Macau

Studio City Macau

C13

Broadway Hotel

Broadway Hotel

