The Sweetest 4th of July Kids Ice Cream Party and Creative Drawing Contest Ever
Kids attend ice cream party, and enter drawing contest to win the sweetest treats (most creative win gift cards) donuts, pizza, sushi too #asweetdayinla #partyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest Santa Monica foodie parties on the 4th of July to celebrate talented professionals and kids.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to party for good ...Attend The Sweetest 4th of July Kids Party Ever ...celebrating you! Parents bring your kids to Enjoy LA’s Best Ice Cream and enter drawing contest to showcase their talent. Most creative drawings will win LA's Sweetest Treats... Donuts, Pizza, and Sushi Too ($500 in Foodie Rewards)!"
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA
'Kids Bring a Drawing of Mom or Dad at Work'
Look for Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good wearing a yellow hat, standing outside of store collecting drawings and rewarding Sweet Treats (Ice cream)
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
