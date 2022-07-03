Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,056 in the last 365 days.

The Sweetest 4th of July Kids Ice Cream Party and Creative Drawing Contest Ever

Kids attend ice cream party, and enter drawing contest to win the sweetest treats (most creative win gift cards) donuts, pizza, sushi too #asweetdayinla #partyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Kids attend ice cream party, and enter drawing contest to win the sweetest treats (most creative win gift cards) donuts, pizza, sushi too #asweetdayinla #partyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Let Recruiting for Good Represent You...Land Sweet Job #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest Santa Monica foodie parties on the 4th of July to celebrate talented professionals and kids.

We inspire kids to use their talent for good...and reward the most creative drawing entries with LA's Sweetest Treats ...Donuts...Pizza...and Sushi Too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to party for good ...Attend The Sweetest 4th of July Kids Party Ever ...celebrating you! Parents bring your kids to Enjoy LA’s Best Ice Cream and enter drawing contest to showcase their talent. Most creative drawings will win LA's Sweetest Treats... Donuts, Pizza, and Sushi Too ($500 in Foodie Rewards)!"

How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA

'Kids Bring a Drawing of Mom or Dad at Work'

Look for Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good wearing a yellow hat, standing outside of store collecting drawings and rewarding Sweet Treats (Ice cream)

About

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Sweetest 4th of July Kids Ice Cream Party and Creative Drawing Contest Ever

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.