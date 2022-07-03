Submit Release
BCI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Akron

(AKRON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Akron this week: 

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Yost said. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.” 

Yost noted that the investigative file will be made public at the conclusion of the case, a practice his office began last year. People who are interested can review the results of prior OICI investigations on the Attorney General’s website.

Yost said there may be additional civilian witnesses and urged them to talk to BCI investigators by calling 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446) or by filing a tip online

“The goal is the truth, and we need to talk to anyone who knows anything. Silence will never produce justice.”

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

