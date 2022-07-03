Submit Release
Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! for NAIDOC Week



3 July 2022

Roger Jaensch,

NAIDOC Week 2022 is an important time to celebrate and learn more about the history, heritage and culture of the First Tasmanians.

Held from 3 - 10 July, this year’s theme is ‘Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!’, acknowledging those who have driven and led change for Aboriginal people over generations, as well as recognising the need to continue momentum to ensure systemic changes are made.

The Tasmanian Government is strongly focused on achieving better outcomes for Tasmanian Aboriginal people, by investing in the capacity of Aboriginal community organisations under the new Closing the Gap National Agreement, drafting new - stronger - legislation to better protect Tasmania’s Aboriginal heritage, and improving the model for returning land to Aboriginal people.

Another important step is establishing a process for Truth-telling and Treaty.

All Tasmanian Aboriginal organisations have been invited to attend a gathering in coming weeks to discuss the formation of an Aboriginal Advisory body to help co-design the path to Truth-telling and Treaty.

The pathway to Reconciliation is a journey we need to go on together to ensure a more equitable and just future for Aboriginal people in Tasmania.

For more information about NAIDOC Week, or to find events in your area, visit https://www.naidoc.org.au/about/naidoc-week

