Delivering more safe, secure and affordable housing for vulnerable Tasmanians

3 July 2022

Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing



The Tasmanian Government’s record investment in social and affordable housing is continuing to deliver for Tasmanians in need.

One way we are delivering is through our partnership with the State’s Community Housing Providers, including Centacare Evolve Housing.

During June 2022, Centacare Evolve Housing has delivered 53 units, including 14 units at one site in New Norfolk and 13 units across three sites in Herdsmans Cove.

Other units were built in Gagebrook, Bridgewater, Warrane and Glenorchy in the South, and in Mowbray, Prospect Vale, Ravenswood, Waverley and George Town in the North.

That’s 53 new homes for vulnerable Tasmanians, helping dozens of people off the Housing Register and into safe, secure and affordable accommodation.

The Tasmanian Government funded the Community Housing Growth Program, which will deliver 1,000 new social housing units around the State by the end of 2023.

Our partnership with Centacare Evolve Housing will continue to deliver new homes for Tasmanians in need well into the future, with more than 430 units in their construction pipeline across the State.

The Tasmanian Government recognises that there has been considerable demand for housing in Tasmania over recent years and we are responding by delivering the most ambitious and comprehensive social and affordable housing program in the State’s history.

We are funding a 10-year, $1.5 billion housing package – the largest ever housing investment in Tasmania – which will deliver 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032.

But we know there is more work to do, and we recognise that there are Tasmanians who are doing it tough and need support right now.

That is why we are also investing over $36 million a year on wrap-around services to ensure those who need help now are getting the services they need. This includes funding for 17 existing Specialist Homelessness Services, including Housing Connect Front Door and Support, as well as crisis shelters and supported accommodation. In addition, $6.9 million has been allocated specifically for our Safe Spaces and connected support services.

If you are homeless or at risk of homelessness, please contact Housing Connect,

24 hours a day, seven days a week on 1800 800 588.

