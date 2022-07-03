$785 Billion - The 2026 Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water Market, According to a New Report
The 1st report that presents a bottom-up analysis of hundreds (316) Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water submarketsWASHINGTON, DC, U.S., July 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new market report (390 pages, 254 tables & figures) published by HSRC, Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts, concludes that the 2022–2030 market growth is driven by the following factors:
• End users, Governments and Investors' enthusiasm for financing Climate change adaptation Agriculture & Water projects is substantial and growing
• The invasion of Ukraine has raised the cost of natural gas and oil prices have pushed heating bills higher. Similarly, the cost of transportation is moving higher as fuel becomes more expensive, resulting in higher investments in climate change mitigation
• The May – June 2022 heatwaves, that affected more than 500 million people across the globe, drive public and government understanding that climate change must be addressed as soon as possible
• Availability of key Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water technologies, and their cost-performance improvement at a fast pace
• Multi-trillion business opportunities that presents the Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water market
• Unprecedented public support (> 60%), which drives governments and the private sector to invest in the green revolution
• Government subsidies and investments
The report contains a thorough analysis of 11 technologies, 5 regional, 5 revenue source and 60 national markets, detailing 316 markets.
According to the report:
• The U.S. EU and China will spend >55% of the global expenditure
• Many overlook the markets of the Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture & Water (e.g., desalination plants, precision agriculture, water infrastructure, Precision Agriculture, Regenerative agriculture, Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure, Water Redeemable Systems, Precision Irrigation, climate adapted agriculture and more
What does the Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water Market & Technologies – 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts report give you?
A. The Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water market size data is analyzed via four independent perspectives.
1. By 11 Climate Change Adaptive Agriculture and Water Technologies:
• Bioremediation
• Waste to Energy Plants
• Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants
• Precision Agriculture
• Regenerative agriculture
• Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure
• Water Redeemable Systems
• Precision Irrigation
• Desalination Plants
• Climate Adapted Agriculture
• Reforestation
2. By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
• Infrastructure
• Product Sales
• Maintenance
• Upgrades
• Other
3. By 5 Regional Markets:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Middle East & Africa
• Asia Pacific
4. By 60 National Markets:
The U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Rest of Latin America, Austria, Belarus Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine, Rest of Europe, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Africa Turkey, UAE, Rest of MEA, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
• Market drivers & inhibitors
• Business opportunities
• SWOT analysis
• Competitive analysis
• Business environment
• The 2020-2030 market
• Industry Value Chain
• Financing & Loans
• Governmental R&D Funding
C. Companies mentioned in the report:
Abengoa, Acciona, Aerobotics , Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, Inc., Alfa Laval, Alter Eco Americas Inc, Altogen Labs, Ameret Llc, Amii Sp. z o.o., Aquaphor, Aquatech International, Barchemicals, Bentley Systems, Berghof Membrane Technology, Berluto Armaturen GmbH, Bernardinello Engineering S.p.a., Bertfelt Teknik AB, bestUV BV, Binder Engineering B.V., Bioactive Services Inc., BioEnTech, Bio-Microbics, Inc., Bioremediation Consulting Inc., Bioremediation Services Inc., Bioremedy Pty. Ltd., Biotek Environmental Science Ltd., BIO-UV Group, Biwater, Blount International, Blücher GmbH, Blue Foot Membranes NV, Bluebird Grain Farms, BLUEMATER SA, Blupura, BML METAL MANUFACTORY CO., LTD, Bokju Co., Ltd., Bona Water Purification, Borg & Overström, Bosman Watermanagement B.V., Buckman Laboratories International Inc, Cadagua, Cargill, Inc, Carus Corp., Caterpillar , Changzhou Boyuan Plastic Co.,Ltd, CropMetrics LLC, DAGAGA Co., Ltd., Danone S.A., Deere & Company , Deere and Company, Degremont Sas, Doosan Heavy Industries, Doosan Infracore , Dow, DroneSeed , Drylet Llc, Eco Blue Bioremediation Canada, Ecolab Engineering GmbH, Ecolog , EG&G Inc., Emerso, Envirogen Technologies Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Ferrovial, Fisia Italimpianti, Fiton Group, Fluence, FPZ SPA, Gebrüder Heyl Vertriebsgesellschaft für innovative Wasseraufbereitung mbH, General Electric, General Mills Inc., Genesis Water Technologies, Geovation Engineering P.C., Grounded South Africa, Haining BEISHI Environment Protection Technology CO., LTD, Hitachi Construction Machinery , Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Hitachi, Ecoprog GmbH, Hyflux Ltd, IDE Technologies, Insight Robotics , Integrated Forest Management , Ivey International Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., JRW Bioremediation Llc, Kankyo Cleantech Llp, Koch Membrane Systems, Koch Separation Solutions, Komatsu Forest AB , Lambda Bioremediation Systems Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Livingcare Co., Ltd., Makona Hardware And Industrial (Pty.) Ltd., Metito, Microgen Biotech Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Nestlé S.A., Netafim Ltd., New Leaf Tree Syrups, Oil Spill Eater International Corp., Pall Corporation, Pingluo Baojun Activated Carbon Co.,Ltd. | China, POLTANK SAU, Ponsse , Probiosphere Inc., QM Environmental International B.V., Quantum Spatial, Rain Bird Corporation, Raven Industries , Regen AG, Reinke Manufacturer, Renovagen Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., RNAS Remediation Products, Rottne Industri AB , Safbon Water Technology, Sampo Rosenlew , Sevenson Environmental Services Inc., Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN FONTUS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Siemens, Silvere , Soil Capital Ltd., SPC Biomicrogel Company Ltd, SUEZ, Suez Environnement S A, Sustainable Bioremediation And Phytoremediation Operations, The Toro Company, Tigercat, Topcon Corporation, Treemetrics , Treevia Forest Technologies , Trident Environmental Llc, Trimble, VEOLIA, Veolia Water Technologies Techno Center Netherlands B.V., Verde Environmental Group , WABAG, Water Care Filter srl, WETICO, XYLEM, Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment
Related Reports:
Global Warming Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 – With Corona & COP26 Impacts
Renewable Energy Market (with COVID-19 & COP26 Impacts) & Technologies – 2022-2032
HSRC™ is an American Israeli market intelligence & technology research firm specializing in Homeland Security, Transformational Technologies, High Growth and Climate Change markets. HSRC offers premium market off-the-shelf and custom reports. HSRC provides quantified B2B and B2G research on hundreds of high-growth niche opportunities, which can impact about 12,000 global companies' revenues. Currently servicing 2500 customers worldwide, including 40% of global Fortune 1000 companies and government agencies as clients.
Washington D.C. 20004, 601 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 900, www.hsrc.biz
Contact us at: info@hsrc.biz
Dan Inbar
HSRC
+1 2024550966
dinbar@hsrc.biz