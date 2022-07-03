Audio: This Date in Missouri Senate History for July 3
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews July 3, 1919, the day the Missouri Senate ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.
There were 96 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,164 in the last 365 days.
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews July 3, 1919, the day the Missouri Senate ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.