St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault "UPDATED WITH PHOTO*

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4004896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  7/2/2022 at approximately 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 158 Main St, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION:  Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Elizabeth Boorse                                              

AGE:  30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Wells River, VT

 

VICTIM: David Fox

AGE:  42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the Bliss Village Store in Bradford, Vermont for a reported physical fight.  Investigation revealed Boorse struck Fox in the face several times, causing bodily injury, and left the scene.  Boorse was later located in Wells River where she was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing.  Boorse was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7/20/2022 at 0800        

COURT:  Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

