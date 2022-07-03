St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault "UPDATED WITH PHOTO*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004896

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/2/2022 at approximately 1930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 158 Main St, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Elizabeth Boorse

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

VICTIM: David Fox

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the Bliss Village Store in Bradford, Vermont for a reported physical fight. Investigation revealed Boorse struck Fox in the face several times, causing bodily injury, and left the scene. Boorse was later located in Wells River where she was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. Boorse was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2022 at 0800

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

