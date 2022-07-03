St. Johnsbury Barracks / Simple Assault "UPDATED WITH PHOTO*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4004896
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/2/2022 at approximately 1930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 158 Main St, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Elizabeth Boorse
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VICTIM: David Fox
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the Bliss Village Store in Bradford, Vermont for a reported physical fight. Investigation revealed Boorse struck Fox in the face several times, causing bodily injury, and left the scene. Boorse was later located in Wells River where she was placed under arrest and transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing. Boorse was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2022 at 0800
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585