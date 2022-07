St. Albans Barracks - DUI # 2/Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI# 2 / Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 22A2003532

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper B. Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/02/22 at approximately 1916 hours

STREET: E. Sheldon Road

TOWN: Enosburgh Falls

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew W. Eller

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE Enosburgh Falls, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F 150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 07/02/22 at approximately 1916 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on E. Sheldon Road in Enosburgh Falls, Vermont. Owner and an operator was identified as Matthew W. Eller. Subsequent investigation revealed that Eller was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Eller was arrested for DUI and transported to the North West Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Eller was processed at the NWMC. Eller was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Court on 8/23/22 for DUI # 2.

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin County

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/23/22 08:30 AM

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150