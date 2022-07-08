BEVEG WINS CERTIFICATION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
World’s only accredited Vegan Trademark sets the global benchmark for Vegan claims.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World's only accredited Vegan Trademark sets the global benchmark for Vegan claims
— PRESTIGE AWARDS - USA
Winners are chosen after a team of industry leaders and experts assess how each business is transforming the industry for the better with a distinguished level of excellence that is clearly differentiated from the competition, and with an innovative approach and global edge. The judging panel bases their ultimate decision on the quality of service provided by Beveg, innovative services and practices, values, ethics, and the firm’s commitment to sustainability. BeVeg was determined to encompass excellence in all areas as the premiere and globally leading certification body setting the gold standard for worldwide Vegan certification.
BeVeg Vegan certification encompasses both food and non-food, and is the ONLY accredited quality assurance Vegan program on the planet in accordance with ISO 17065 and 17067. BeVeg conducts on-site audits in close to 200 countries to ensure compliance to animal allergen controls, standard operating procedures, and Vegan integrity. BeVeg eliminates consumer confusion by going into the manufacturing facilities and ensuring there is no error of process that would cause expensive product recalls for Vegan certified by BeVeg products.
“Undeclared animal allergens are a major concern on Vegan products since the expectant consumer believes Vegan to mean ‘free-from animal material.’ BeVeg clears up the consumer confusion and delivers a product that is meaningful, pure and in line with what the expectant consumer would assume it to mean,” says Carissa Kranz, Esq., BeVeg CEO. “BeVeg is a standard that considers consumer safety and public health. It is time shared facilities can be considered certified Vegan, just like they can carry gluten-free certifications. The only difference is, right now, facilities take gluten contamination seriously and have audits and procedures in place to ensure product quality assurance and there is a lack of such assurances for Vegan. Such lack is solved with BeVeg,” says attorney Kranz.
The Prestige Guide will be available to over 500,000 subscribers and the official awards ceremony will be held in New York City at the Lexington Hotel in September 2022. BeVeg founder and CEO, Carissa Kranz, esq. will be there to accept the honor.
To learn more about Vegan certification with BeVeg, visit www.beveg.com.
Carissa Kranz
BeVeg International
+1 202-996-7999
