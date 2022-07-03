Submit Release
Awarding Excellence in Tasmania’s Electrical and Communication Industry



3 July 2022

Elise Archer, Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs

As Minister for Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs, I extend my congratulations to all the 2022 winners of the National Electrical and Communications Association (NECA) Tasmanian Excellence Awards.

Over 250 attendees from the electrical sector in Tasmania attended the Awards held in Hobart this year, which celebrate and recognise outstanding achievements across the industry, showcasing the very best projects across the State.

NECA is the peak industry body and represents more than 5,800 electrical contracting businesses across all Australian states and territories, providing its members with advice in industrial relations, work health and safety, management, education and training, human resources and technology. The NECA state chapters’ services are tailored to the unique needs of contractors working in the industry.

The NECA Tasmanian Excellence Awards are a great opportunity to recognise excellence in the industry here in Tasmania, which is a thriving and crucial sector of our economy.

Thanks must also go to everyone who submitted a nomination - it is wonderful to see such a vibrate, positive and future-focused industry.

The winners of this year’s awards are:

  • Contact Group, Work Health & Safety – Excellence in Action;
  • Enginuity Power Solutions - Green Energy;
  • Contact Group - ICT & AV;
  • RBD Electrical - Industrial Small;
  • Frontline Electrical - Industrial Large;
  • Prowire Technologies - Industrial Large (Highly commended);
  • Degree C - Commercial Small;
  • Contact Group - Commercial Medium;
  • BSH Electrical - Commercial Large;
  • Power Solutions Tasmania - Emerging Small Business;
  • Power Solutions Tasmania - Small Contracting Business of the Year; and

ElectroTech Tasmania - Small Business Project of the Year

