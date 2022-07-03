Kids Celebrate The Culver City Police Department with Sweet Drawings on July 2nd
Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA to Celebrate The Culver City Police Department #culvercitypolice #asweetdayinla www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Recruiting for Good sponsors The Sweetest Parties...kids attend A Sweet Day in LA, bring drawing of police officer, and earn LA's Best Donut Treats #asweetdayinla #sidecardonuts #culvercitypolice www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA; kids brought drawings of police officers to party and earned Sidecar Doughtnut treats.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "Special thanks to Culver City Police Officer Jaime Zuckerman for enrolling and inspiring Police Officers, Emergency Dispatchers, and Firemen to attend our community event; taking pictures with the kids, and making them feel like rockstars."
Recruiting for Good sponsored A Sweet Day in LA; talented kids made drawings of police officers to earn Sidecar Doughnuts.
Kids who attended the July 2nd party, earned invites for foodie parties on The 4th of July (pancake, pizza, and ice cream, 2 sweet celebrations).
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
The Recruiting Co+Op's mission is to provide a sweet community solution. Members introduce companies hiring professional staff to earn 5% of proceeds earned by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good. #makepositiveimpact #recruitingforgood #rewardingmembers www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other