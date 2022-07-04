Long time, highway safety Non Profit, entering the alpha phase, of their life-saving app.

I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), has entered into the alpha phase, of the driver's education app they are building to reach Teens.

AUADD believes educating over 400,000 teens since 2003 is impressive, it expects to reach upwards of 1 million teens every year, for the first three years. Then triple it during the next five years.” — William M. Piecuch, Jr.-Founder and President of AUADD

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2003, then Teens Against Drunk Driving (TADD) introduced a free daily planner and study guide, to the driver's education departments, of high schools throughout the United States. It was of course in paper form. The guide was primarily a driver's education tool, that helped teach teens the rules of the road, as well as driving lessons and quizzes. It essentially acted as a prevention tool. The program was the first of its kind, as was endorsed by Governors, Congressmen, police departments, as well as a plethora of other law enforcement. They saw it for what it was, an excellent and critical tool for prevention. Reaching teens at the high school level, before they get behind the wheel, all agreed, could be very beneficial.Using the program, Turn on safe driving, TADD, then Americans United Against Destructive Driving beginning in 2014 (AUADD), AUADD has educated over 400,000 teens.Fast forward to 2022, Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) of Burr Ridge Illinois, is now developing the app version of the Turn on Safe Driving program. AUADD believes educating over 400,000 teens since 2003 is impressive, it expects to reach upwards of 1 million teens every year, for the first three years. Then increase that number to at least triple during the next five years.There are approximately 10 million teens who are eligible for a driver's license yearly. Almost 7 million actually receive one. that is every year, or perpetually. AUADD is certain, using the app version, can educate and keep the roads much safer, thereby, saving thousands of lives yearly."Drunk driving is still the number one reason why people die on the highways and byways today. However, drugged driving, texting, while driving, speeding, as well as many other reasons for highway deaths, are sadly increasing in the past three years. Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) has incapacitated all the causes of highway safety deaths, by using destructive driving in their title. Destructive driving is any driving, that is attempted, which is illegal, and destructive to the person driving, their passengers, and society". -William M. Piecuch, Jr President and Founder of TADD and AUADD.Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD) save lives through teen prevention-educational systems. They also are victim advocates. Partnering with LYFT, they supply free rides for victims of destructive driving crimes (they don't call them accidents), that have lost their only vehicle in the crash. until their case is adjudicated. AUADD is a 501c3 charitable organization. Anything donated to AUADD, is 100% tax-deductible, based on one's financial situation. Their website is, http://auadd.org . They accept cash donations, via any donate button on their site. They have a video that explains what other types of items they can accept, in lieu of cash. The list is vast. Vehicles. Real estate, both residential and commercial. Unwanted scrap precious metal, jewelry, or stones. Coin collections. High-value art. 401k transfers. Stocks. Bonds. Crypto. Virtually anything that can be liquidated, to fund the app, and AUADD's other life-saving efforts. Here is the link to the short video, of what can be donated https://auadd.org/what-can-donated . The site also has several videotaped testimonials, of real people who have donated to AUADD. As well as benefit from their services. It is important to point out that AUADD is 100% volunteer. No one gets paid. Every dollar collected, goes directly to their life-saving efforts. Now that is true charitable giving. Rarely seen today. Please consider helping them educate teens at the high school level. Thereby, saving lives. All donations can be done via any of the donate buttons on their site. It is quick and easy. Remember, one of those lives that you help to save could be a loved one. Let's all help reduce the lives lost yearly. These lost lives were preventable.

This story is taken from a real life event. Watch until the end. It does not end like you think. The teen gives his first car away. See who too.