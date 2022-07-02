Submit Release
NAT stations for residents with yellow code to remain closed after downgrade of typhoon no.8

MACAU, July 2 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that the additional NAT stations for residents in yellow-coded zones (Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F, Seac Pai Van Public School, Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section), Patane Activity Centre and Pui Ching Middle School) as well as the mobile NAT buses will remain closed tonight after the cancellation of typhoon signal no.8 at 8:30 pm.

Individuals with yellow health code can make a new appointment for sample collection at an available NAT station tomorrow (3 July). Details will be announced soon.

The Centre stresses that yellow code holders who failed to get tested due to typhoon no.8 or other inclement weather will not be given a red code for this.

