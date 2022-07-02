MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 23:20

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect

Under the influence of the related circulation of "Chaba", there will be strong winds in Macao and the winds will occasionally reach wind force level 5 – 7 from tonight to tomorrow morning. The weather is unsettled, and occasional severe showers and thunderstorms are expected, and rainstorms are also possible. The public should pay attention to our latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.