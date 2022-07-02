Labor Party more divided than ever

2 July 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon



The Tasmanian Labor Party is more divided than ever as it prepares to appoint its next president.

In fact, Labor in Tasmania is in such chaos the health union has disaffiliated from the Party, with secretary Tim Jacobson tweeting: “ALP Party democracy is a thing of the past”.

“Another quiet little deal between Anne Urquhart, Carol Brown and Helen Polley to stitch up the Party President position,” he wrote.

It is clear to anyone paying attention that the Tasmanian Labor Party is hopelessly divided, with a toxic internal culture.

Labor’s overdue report into its 2021 election failures and toxic culture needs to be released to the public, unredacted.

While the Tasmanian Liberal Government remains committed to delivering for all Tasmanians, the so-called Opposition is still bitterly divided with no vision and no alternative plans for the State.

The people of Tasmania deserve to know how the opposition plans to get its house in order and turn its focus to the needs of the public.

The secret report was due to be delivered on 30 June and while we wait to see its findings, the Rockliff Liberal Government is continuing to strengthen our State’s future, delivering on the issues that matter to Tasmanians.

More Media Releases from Felix Ellis

More Media Releases from the Liberal Member for Braddon