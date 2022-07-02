Tropical Storm Colin Forms Off Carolinas Coast

NORTH CAROLINA, July 2 - Raleigh

Tropical Storm Colin formed quickly along the South Carolina coast overnight. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for much of the North Carolina coast, from the South Carolina border to Duck, as the system is expected to move northeastward, before moving offshore and away from NC by late in the day Sunday.

“This storm that formed quickly and rather unexpectedly is a reminder that we all need to be prepared and vigilant during hurricane season,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “If you are enjoying the holiday weekend at the coast, keep a close eye on the weather and be sure to follow directions from local officials and lifeguards.”

The main impacts from this system are expected to be along the NC coast later today and into tomorrow, where gusty winds and localized heavy downpours will be possible. Sustained winds of 20-35 mph, with gusts up to 40-45 mph could lead to downed tree limbs.

Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches could lead to isolated flash flooding along the coast today and tonight. There is an increased risk of rip currents through the weekend, but little to no storm surge impacts are expected. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as the system moves through the region.

Now is the time to make sure your family is prepared for hurricane season. Visit ReadyNC.gov to learn how to prepare your family emergency supply kit, and make sure you Know Your Zone, if you live in one of 20 North Carolina coastal counties with pre-determined coastal evacuation zones.

North Carolina’s Hurricane Guide, available in English and Spanish, is full of good information about how you can stay informed and get prepared for hurricanes and tropical storms.

