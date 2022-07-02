Vietnam-Korea Industrial Business Trade Week slated for early July

VIETNAM, July 2 -

HÀ NỘI — A trade promotion event connecting South Korea’s fundamental industrial manufacturing enterprises (PPURI Industry) and Vietnamese importers will be held online during July 4-8 by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

The event will draw 17 Korean manufacturers and suppliers focusing on machine tools and accessories, industrial robots, industrial cleaning machines, building materials, chemistry, automotive parts and industrial supplies for railway and shipping industries. These are high-quality products that have been widely used in Korea and exported to many countries around the world.

Nearly 60 online meetings have been arranged and confirmed by KOTRA for the trade week.

This event is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities for Vietnamese and Korean businesses in the field of industrial production. — VNS