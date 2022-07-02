MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 15:05

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 from evening to night High Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

Typhoon “Chaba” is located at 270km west-southwest of Macao. “Chaba” is slowly moving northwest and is expected to make landfall between Zhanjiang and Maoming in the next few hours. As “Chaba” gradually weakened after landing and moved away from Macao. SMG will consider issuing the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal to No.3 from evening to night. depending on the situation. However, under the sustainable influence of broad circulation of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms, with wind force level 5 - 6 and gusts are expected in Macao in these two days.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.