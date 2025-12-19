【Target international young travelers】MGTO and international top creator jointly launch creative mini-drama series on YouTube

MACAU, December 19 - 【MGTO】Interview with top YouTube creator Alan Chikin Chow

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with Alan Chikin Chow, the prominent creator of the most viewed YouTube Shorts in the world, in launching a creative mini-drama series. Capitalizing on his international influence, the Office hopes to present Macao’s unique cityscape and cultural charm through light-hearted and humorous narration to the young Generation Z audience worldwide, to tap into international markets of young travelers.

Macao scenery in mini-drama series with great popularity

In collaboration with MGTO, this is Alan Chikin Chow’s first creative project filmed beyond the United States. His mini-drama series is set against the backdrop of American high school worldview. Through witty narration in a quick tempo without a dull moment, the drama incorporates Macao’s iconic attractions and takes the stage amid the cityscape. Weaving together unique landmarks from Travessa da Paixão, Hac Sa Beach, Lung Wah Tea House to Cotai Strip, the young love story is told across cities and cultures. The drama series has garnered over 6.90 million views in two weeks after debut, elevating Macao’s reputation with a boost in hot topics.

Target Generation Z audience worldwide

As an actor and producer, Alan Chikin Chow ranks 35th on the Forbes Top Creators 2025 list. His YouTube channel “Alan’s Universe” has amassed over 98 million subscribers and radiates far-reaching influence on the Generation Z audience in various English-speaking countries and regions. Engaging over 17 million followers across platforms, famous Chinese creator Steven He also makes a guest appearance in this creative drama, which further raises the project’s share of voice on social media.

Brand Macao as an ideal destination

At the CreatorWeek Macao 2025 held in Macao this October, Alan was invited to share his creative experience. In an interview, he highlighted that Travessa da Paixão left an indelible impression on him with the architecture’s unique Sino-Portuguese style in fusion, while Cotai Strip is an attraction tailored for the Generation Z to check in on social media. He hoped that the drama can immerse the audience into Macao’s extraordinary cultural aroma and intertwined beauty of streets and lanes, reinforcing Macao’s image as a holistic destination.

Appeal to young audience in cultural context to expand international markets

The Indonesian and Thai mini-drama series have attracted over 180 million views with 22 episodes on MGTO’s TikTok account. Following these co-productions, the Office continues to partner with different top global creators to explore the marketing potential of “mini-drama series + travel experiences” and manifest Macao’s colorful offerings of the world centre of tourism and leisure in ways tailored for young audience.

In the future, MGTO will keep deepening integration across “tourism +”. In parallel with the popular trend of online communication, the Office will seek to attract visitors from different market segments around the world for an experience of Macao’s unique destination appeal through a variety of innovative collaborations and marketing initiatives.