MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 19:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 20:30 Will be issued Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

As “Chaba” gradually weakened and moved away from Macao, winds in Macao eased. Therefore, SMG will issue Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.3 at 8:30 pm. After Signal No.3 is issued, as Macao is still under the influence of the related circulation of “Chaba”, Macao still has strong winds, which can reach a wind level of 6 to 7, from tonight to tomorrow morning. The weather is unstable, and occasional severe showers and thunderstorms are expected, and rainstorms are also possible. The public should stay tuned and pay attention to our weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.