Both Nam Yue and Nam Kwong companies fully coordinate with the trade in Macao, amount of live and fresh food is increased and supply is ample and stable

MACAU, July 2 - Since the outbreak of this wave of the pandemic in Macao, with the full coordination and support of Nam Yue (Group) Co. Ltd., Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited and the trade in Macao, the supply and prices of the food have been kept stable even though the amount of supply of live and fresh food in Macao has greatly increased. Since 19 June, over 3,500 tonnes of vegetables, over 1,500 tonnes of fruit, over 9,000,000 eggs and over 4,700 live pigs have been supplied to Macao. The amount has increased 50% compared with the amount before the pandemic.

Furthermore, both Nam Yue (Group) Co. Ltd. and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited and the trade in Macao have actively coordinated to ensure the supply and quality of the vegetables and frozen meat food packs delivered by the Subsistence Team to the households in Red Code Zones to safeguard their basic food needs.

Cross-border drivers play an important part in ensuring the stable supply of live and fresh food to Macao. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) previously formulated multiple contingency plans with Nam Yue (Group) Co. Ltd. and Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, and these plans were immediately launched after the outbreak of the pandemic. Both companies have also implemented strict closed-loop management of the cross-border drivers. The cross-border drivers are required to take nucleic acid tests once per day, obtain green health codes and have their body temperature checked before work. In addition, cross-border drivers are subject to “three spots, one route” management (one route connecting their place of residence, loading area and Macao), and are required to carry out disinfection of their trucks daily to ensure that the transportation of live and fresh food supplied to Macao is not affected and the amount of the live and fresh food supplied to Macao is ample and stable.