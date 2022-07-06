Grant Furlane and LocoMobi World Inc. reinventing Transportation, Parking and Vehicle Hub Technology
Grant Furlane, Founder & CEO of LocoMobi World Inc, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Grant Furlane and LocoMobi World Inc are advancing technologies in the Hub Parking, Transit and Tolling industries! What an impressive idea, and he is a true forward thinker!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Grant Furlane, Founder & CEO of LocoMobi World Inc for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.
— Andy Jacob
Grant Furlane joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT LocoMobi World Inc
LocoMobi World Inc. is a Smart City, parking & transportation technology company that manufactures and delivers innovative enterprise hardware, and cloud-based software solutions, including a revolutionary license plate recognition system for some of the biggest names in parking and transportation in North America.
Offering a diverse range of products from mobile apps & software solutions, to traditional parking equipment, LocoMobi World accomodates a broad range of environments that include municipalities and garages, commercial and residential buildings, hotels, airports, medical centers, and universities.
LocoMobi’s unique Smart City development capabilities allow for us to provide your business with diverse and innovative enterprise hardware and cloud-based software offerings. For consumers that are new to the smart city world; we offer several a-la-carte solutions designed to meet or exceed industry standards. From on-street to off-street options, to seamless user experiences, we will combine the formulas to simplify and improve vehicle management & parking for you, now and into the future.
Grant Furlane joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Grant Furlane discusses the newest offerings of LocoMobi World Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Grant Furlane joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Grant Furlane was amazing. The success of LocoMobi World Inc is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Grant Furlane on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like LocoMobi World Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Grant Furlane who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Grant Furlane”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
