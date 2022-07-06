Andy Jacob Interviews Crystal Lou, Founder and CEO, CLou Capital On the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.
Crystal Lou, Founder and CEO, CLou Capital Gives Back to The Entrepreneurial Community on The DotCom Magazine as Seen on Binge Networks TV
Crystal Lou, Founder and CEO, CLou Capital are working to build structures with enduring value and timeless design! What an amazing interview.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, a Top Trending Show on Binge Networks TV, recently interviewed Crystal Lou, Founder and CEO, CLou Capital, on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews leaders, entrepreneurs, visionaries, CEOs, and Founders for the Top Trending DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Crystal Lou, recently joined other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the unique and fascinating series.
Andy Jacob says,” Crystal Lou and CLou Capital are doing amazing things. It was awesome to have Crystal Lou on the show.”
From CLou Capital
A longstanding ambition to be the best Real Estate Investor & Developer in the industry has been our main inspiration since opening our business in 2020. At CLou Capital LLC, we’re not just building properties and raising capital for our clients—we’re elevating industry standards.
CLou Capital LLC was founded in 2020 with a single mission: to build structures with enduring value and the potential to become timeless. Our team of creative professionals carefully evaluates each project to adhere to both financial and time constraints. Over the years, we’ve become known as the top Real Estate Investors & Developers.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like CLou Capital. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Crystal Lou, who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Crystal Lou, Founder and CEO, CLou Capital
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news and marketing platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable enterprising spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
