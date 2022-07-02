Program provides alternate entry process into UTAS

2 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth,

The Tasmanian Government is committed to securing the future of all Tasmanians and an important part of that is improving the learning outcomes of students, as well as supporting their health and wellbeing.

Today, we were delighted to attend the 2022 School Leaver Expo at UTAS Inveresk Campus Library and launch this year’s School Recommendation Program.

The Program has been developed in collaboration with all education sectors to provide an alternate entry process into the University of Tasmania, with Year 12 students able to apply for courses now to reduce the stress and pressure for them and their families, whose lives and learning have been disrupted by COVID-19.

Applications are open in two rounds. The first round is from June 30 to August 1 and the second round is from September 2 to October 7.

Students who apply in the first round will notified of offers in August and those who apply in the second round will be notified of offers in November, removing some of the pressure on students during their final months of Year 12.

The criteria for the program includes factors such as students’ Year 11 results, an assessment of their capabilities and the perspective of those who have taught them. This process acknowledges it is teachers who know their students best and can assess their readiness for university.

Minister Jaensch said students have faced many challenges over the past two years, with the shift to learning at home, and then returning to the classroom, so it was important to recognise these challenges.

“I encourage all year 12 students considering university study to apply through this program and I thank the University and all of our schools and teachers for supporting this wonderful initiative,” Minister Jaensch said.

