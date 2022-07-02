Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the 2400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 2:52 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money and property from the employee. The employee complied. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.