Arrest made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:23 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

 

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, 25 -year-old Lafayette Davis, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

