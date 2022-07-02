Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,356 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of 5th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the 3300 block of 5th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:55 am, the suspect brandished a firearm and shot at the victim’s vehicle as it was travelling down the street at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was apprehended a short time later. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 21 year-old Darrylvon Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

 

###

 

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of 5th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.