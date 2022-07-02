Subsistence Team suspends services for buildings listed as Red Code Zones under Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8

MACAU, July 2 - Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8 is being hoisted in Macao as the city is affected by the tropical cyclone “Chaba”. For the sake of public safety, the Subsistence Team will leave the lockdown zones temporarily and suspend various services for the buildings listed as Red Code Zones, including the door-to-door collection service of domestic waste. The households are expected to wrap their domestic waste well and temporarily keep it at home, instead of discarding it arbitrarily. If the households have urgent needs, they are advised to call the hotline of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) at 28337676 or the Social Welfare Bureau’s support hotline at 28261126, following which the Subsistence Team will handle the requests as soon as possible.

The Subsistence Team already distributed vegetables and frozen meat food packs or emergency food packs for four days to the households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones as food reserves beforehand on Thursday as door-to-door delivery of vegetables and frozen meat food packs or boxed meals is suspended during the typhoon. The Subsistence Team will pay close attention to the changes in local weather and resume the services when conditions permit. It will keep the households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones informed of any further arrangements via mobile phone SMS messages.

In addition, IAM has made appropriate arrangements for the animals in temporary care. Under Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8, staff will not be sent to collect the pets in need of temporary care. The service will be resumed as soon as possible after the removal of Tropical Cyclone Signal No.8.