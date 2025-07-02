Foreign middle and senior-level staff of higher education institutions in Macao travel to Beijing to gain insights into China’s higher education development and scientific and technological strength

MACAU, July 2 - To encourage international talent in higher education institutions of Macao to build a bridge for educational exchange with the Mainland, enhance their understanding of national realities and Chinese culture, and expand their international circle of friends, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) organised a study visit to Beijing, from 16 to 20 June, for a total of 28 foreign or non-Chinese-speaking middle and senior-level staff members and key personnel engaged in teaching and research at higher education institutions of Macao. These staff members come from various countries such as Portugal, United Kingdom, United States, Japan and Malaysia.

Participants undertook thematic learning activities revolving around topics such as building a leading country in education with a high-quality system, digital transformation and AI applications, scientific and technological innovation, and higher education internationalisation, which allowed them to obtain an in-depth understanding of academic research and management practices in various disciplines in the Mainland. Meanwhile, cultural experiences were also featured. Participants were given an opportunity to feel the unique charm of Chinese culture by exploring Chinese traditional tea-making under the guidance of a tea master.

During the study visit, participants toured the Beijing headquarters of iFLYTEK, a leading enterprise in intelligent speech and AI, where they discussed and exchanged views with Xing Hang, Deputy General Manager of iFLYTEK (Beijing), and Gao Qianhai, person-in-charge of the Beijing Smart City Development Project, in a bid to learn about application of industry-leading smart education products, as well as core and cutting-edge AI technologies in education. Furthermore, the group of participants also visited the Palace Museum and the Central Gifts and Cultural Relics Management Centre and gained a better understanding of the long-standing history and culture of the Chinese nation as well as an increased knowledge of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

Kong Chi Meng, Director of the DSEDJ, and Li Xuefei, Director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, attended the opening ceremony, during which time they had an exchange session with the participants at Beijing Language and Culture University. At the opening ceremony, Stephen Morgan, Rector of the University of Saint Joseph, and João Veloso, Head of the Department of Portuguese of the University of Macau, each delivered a speech on behalf of the participants.

During the closing ceremony, remarks were given by Carlos Silvestre, Head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Macau; Manuela Rezende Pinto, Programme Coordinator of Bachelor of Business Administration in Sino-Lusophone Trade Relations at Macao Polytechnic University; Fernando Lourenço, visiting assistant professor of the Faculty of Creative Tourism and Intelligent Technologies of the Macao University of Tourism; James Paul Zaworski, lecturer of the University International College of the Macau University of Science and Technology; José Pinto, assistant professor of the Faculty of Business of the City University of Macau; and Adérito Fernandes Marcos, Dean of the Doctoral School of the University of Saint Joseph. The representatives all shared their feelings about partaking in the study visit, and expressed that the activities were able to deepen their understanding and recognition of the current state of higher education in China, its scientific and technological strength and profound cultural heritage, adding that they would make consistent contribution to building bridges for educational exchange between Macao and the Mainland and international academic communities by rolling out educational co-operation and exchange initiatives.