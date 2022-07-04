United States Hispanic Business Council Congratulates Lubby Navarro, President of NALEO
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) - congratulates Lubby Navarro for her recent election as the President of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO).
Lubby Navarro, President of NALEO & Miami-Dade County School Board Member
On this Independence Day the United States Hispanic Business Council celebrates the very freedoms this country has extended to all Americans. The pillars of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness are values the Hispanic-American community holds dear. It is these values that have guided Hispanic trailblazers who have shaped this nation. Today we choose to honor one of those leaders, Lubby Navarro, the newly-elected President of NALEO.
Ms. Navarro serves as a Miami-Dade County School Board member and is a proud Cuban-American. With over 27 years of experience in public service, Ms. Navarro has transformed her community both locally and nationally. A dedicated public servant and proponent of education, President Navarro has served in her current role as a Miami-Dade County School Board Member for more than seven years. Prior to her role as NALEO President, she was First Vice President of the NALEO Board of Directors.
“I am delighted to see Ms. Navarro ascend to the leadership role of this critically important organization. Through faith, dedication, and hard work, she continues to achieve her dreams while propelling our community forward. Ms. Navarro is the very embodiment of the American dream. We look forward to collaborating with President Navarro and congratulate her on this amazing accomplishment.” said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC.
“As Latino leaders, we are fully aware of the diversity of the American experience and the shared immigrant heritage that defines our nation," said newly-elected NALEO President and Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lubby Navarro. "With the Latino community and our entire country facing several challenging obstacles, I am honored to lead NALEO during a difficult time as we develop the next generation of leaders dedicated to Public Service,” said Ms. Navarro.
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue.
