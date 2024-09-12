Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, endorses federal bills pertaining to Veteran Businesses and Citizenship for Veterans

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), endorses the following four Congressional bills: H.R.8357 - Better Utilizing Infrastructure for Lasting Development “BUILD” of Veterans Businesses Act of 2024H.R.8851 - Strengthening Citizenship Services for Veterans ActPalomarez states: “Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, 14% of which are owned by Veterans. Yet, federal agencies often fail to meet their targets set by the Small Business Administration (SBA) to support minority-, women-, and veteran-owned businesses. The Service-Disabled Veteran Opportunities in Small Business Act and the BUILD Veterans Businesses Act aim to remedy this situation by increasing the number of contracts and subcontracts awarded to veteran-owned small businesses. The Veterans Jobs Opportunity Act would offer a new startup tax credit for veteran entrepreneurs. These three bipartisan bills would provide direct support to veteran business-owners and in turn foster innovation and economic growth. I applaud Congressman Nick LaLota (R-NY), Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D-KY), Congressman Andy Kim (D-NJ), Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Congressman André Carson (D-IN), Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) for leading the charge on these pieces of legislation.”Palomarez continues: “Moreover, our nation’s veterans should always have a home in America. Many veterans that have been honorably discharged from the military have been unable to attend their naturalization hearings and have faced potential deportation. The process for veterans to obtain citizenship has too many obstacles. The Strengthening Citizenship Services for Veterans Act would remove bureaucratic barriers to citizenship for immigrants who have honorably served in our military and have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedoms. They undoubtedly deserve an opportunity to thrive as American citizens. I applaud Congressman Juan Vargas (D-CA), Congresswoman Maria Elvira-Salazar (R-FL), Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA), and the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) for introducing and sponsoring this bill.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

