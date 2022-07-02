Submit Release
Foods Made to Talk with Unique, Invented Food Embossing Tools

"Talking" foods is now possible. Tools invented by Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, video demonstrates with Kickstarter info: www.embossgourmet.com.

"If we can decorate cakes with messages for special occasions, why not do it on all foods to make any occasion special?”
— Rich Errera (aka Chef Pizzal)
ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These handheld invented tools called The Stamper and The Roller are named for their functioning roles. They happen to be the only patented inventions to enable anyone, anywhere to make foods "talk" (communicate messages). Just about any custom made message, saying, logo or design of one's desire can be personalized instantaneously as an embossment onto, or an impression into a vast variety of 40+ foods. Pizzas, ice creams, baked goods, deserts, fruits, vegetables, cookies, cheeses, and breads will be speaking, whispering, shouting, cooing, or even communicating in braille, depending upon one's moods, desires and passions. This fun, short video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com shows consumers how easily, quickly, and efficiently making foods "talk" can be. They are not currently on the market for sale, but a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign is seeking interested supporters to help get production going, in return to receive the food embossing tools first - and with rewards for doing so. No obligation, detailed information will be emailed to those that sign up for it on Gourmet Impressions' website www.embossgourmet.com.

Advertisers too, could have a new medium billboard embossed on a variety of foods and meals. Restaurants could rent out that advertising space on select foods. Custom made brand designs and messages for different occasions and holidays are sure to drive business. These unique food embossing tools can make an otherwise dull and boring meal quite fun and exciting.

(Gourmet Impressions, Inc is a new company having a line of unique, food embossing, handheld tools underway)



