Great Breaking Culinary News – The Birth of Talking Foods
The birth of talking foods is here, and inventor Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates with a video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com.ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This historic, groundbreaking event is finally about to happen. The birth of talking foods is here, and inventor Rich Errera, CEO of Gourmet Impressions, Inc. demonstrates with a video demonstration at www.embossgourmet.com. His unique, one of a kind patented food embossing and impressing tools in effect, will now enable food to speak their first words.
If foods could talk, what would they say?
What would you want them to say? The birth of talking foods is now a capable reality.
These babies called The Roller and The Stamper are the only handheld gadgets in the world that can enable anyone, anywhere to make foods “talk”. Just about any message, saying, logo or picture of one's desire can be personalized instantaneously as an embossment onto, or an impression into a vast variety of 40+ foods. Pizzas, ice creams, baked goods, deserts, fruits, vegetables, cookies, cheeses, and breads will be speaking, whispering, shouting, cooing, or even communicating in braille, depending upon one's moods, desires and passions.
Eat my words! Experience tasty smiles from edible messages, the likes of which never have been consumed. The Culinary and Food Advertising Industries are about to be revolutionized with a new excitement and vigor with fun for all. Every child, adult; rich or poor, every restaurant, kitchen; every country, town, hamlet and in every language will soon have much food for thought. Signature dishes will be just that, and on everyone's lips...literally.
(Gourmet Impressions, Inc is a new company having a line of unique, food embossing, handheld tools underway)
# # #
Richard Errera
Gourmet Impressions, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other