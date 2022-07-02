St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI DRUG
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003828
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/30/2022 at approximately 0046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the operator was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests led to the arrest of the operator. At the St. Johnsbury Barracks, Laramee was processed for DUI and released on citation. Lab results ultimately provided evidence of impairment at the time of operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 08/8/22 @ 12:30 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.