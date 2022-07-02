St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI DRUG

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003828

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT #: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/30/2022 at approximately 0046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the operator was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests led to the arrest of the operator. At the St. Johnsbury Barracks, Laramee was processed for DUI and released on citation. Lab results ultimately provided evidence of impairment at the time of operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 08/8/22 @ 12:30 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.