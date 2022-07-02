Submit Release
News Search

There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,308 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI DRUG

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4003828

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT #: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  5/30/2022 at approximately 0046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Lyndon VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Laramee

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On the above date and time, the operator was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests led to the arrest of the operator. At the St. Johnsbury Barracks, Laramee was processed for DUI and released on citation. Lab results ultimately provided evidence of impairment at the time of operation.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:   08/8/22  @ 12:30 hours

COURT:  Caledonia County Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N/A

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI DRUG

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.