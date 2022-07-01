Coherent Logix to Participate at the Vision Spectra Conference 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Logix, Inc. provides leading software-defined Computer Vision (CV)+AI semiconductor hardware platforms that deliver industry-disruptive, multimodal solutions and engineering design services. Coherent Logix will present at the Vision Spectra Conference 2022, to be held virtually on July 19th - 21st, and will deliver a presentation on, “Low-latency, On-Camera Inspection.”
Coherent Logix’s Martin Hunt, Director of Applications Engineering, will present a review of the factors that need to be considered when designing smart cameras. One use case developed will show the camera making real time decisions on product line quality inspection. The example addresses issues such as limited bandwidth to transmit raw camera data to a remote computer and very stringent time constraints for the camera to identify components and make decisions using high-performance computing. A short demonstration of this application will be shared.
The key to the Coherent Logix advantage for smart camera and edge-based applications is its HyperX® Digital Xstream Processor (hxDXP)™ technology. This technology’s core values include low power consumption, low device cost, and high-performance computing. HyperX technology for CV/AI and multimodal applications is optimal for real-time image processing, video analytics, voice recognition, and nature language processing (NLP) enabling ultra-low latency computing from the edge to the datacenter.
Please join us for the presentation, you may register or log-in to attend: Low-Latency, On-Camera Inspection | Vision Spectra Conference 2022 (photonics.com).
About Coherent Logix:
Coherent Logix, headquartered in Austin, is a full-service company that provides an innovative semiconductor platform and engineering design services that empower developers by making it significantly easier, faster, and more cost effective to bring their ideas, technologies, products, and/or services visions to life. The Company introduced the HyperX Digital Xstream Processor Technology and devices to the market in 2007. With proven success in Aerospace and Military markets, the Coherent Logix is expanding the availability of the HyperX Platform to the general commercial marketplace which includes but is not limited to Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Consumer, Media & Entertainment, Medical and many others.
Follow Coherent Logix at:
Website: https://www.coherentlogix.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coherent-logix-inc-
Hailie Sieven
Coherent Logix’s Martin Hunt, Director of Applications Engineering, will present a review of the factors that need to be considered when designing smart cameras. One use case developed will show the camera making real time decisions on product line quality inspection. The example addresses issues such as limited bandwidth to transmit raw camera data to a remote computer and very stringent time constraints for the camera to identify components and make decisions using high-performance computing. A short demonstration of this application will be shared.
The key to the Coherent Logix advantage for smart camera and edge-based applications is its HyperX® Digital Xstream Processor (hxDXP)™ technology. This technology’s core values include low power consumption, low device cost, and high-performance computing. HyperX technology for CV/AI and multimodal applications is optimal for real-time image processing, video analytics, voice recognition, and nature language processing (NLP) enabling ultra-low latency computing from the edge to the datacenter.
Please join us for the presentation, you may register or log-in to attend: Low-Latency, On-Camera Inspection | Vision Spectra Conference 2022 (photonics.com).
About Coherent Logix:
Coherent Logix, headquartered in Austin, is a full-service company that provides an innovative semiconductor platform and engineering design services that empower developers by making it significantly easier, faster, and more cost effective to bring their ideas, technologies, products, and/or services visions to life. The Company introduced the HyperX Digital Xstream Processor Technology and devices to the market in 2007. With proven success in Aerospace and Military markets, the Coherent Logix is expanding the availability of the HyperX Platform to the general commercial marketplace which includes but is not limited to Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Consumer, Media & Entertainment, Medical and many others.
Follow Coherent Logix at:
Website: https://www.coherentlogix.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coherent-logix-inc-
Hailie Sieven
Coherent Logix
+1 512-382-8944
email us here