Coherent Logix to attend the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters Conference (NAB)
Austin, TX (Coherent Logix) – Coherent Logix, Inc. provides a leading software-defined hardware platform that delivers industry-disruptive semiconductor solutions and design services for the broadcast & media communications industry. Coherent Logix will feature their Digital Stream Processor (hxDSP) applications for broadcast use cases at the 2022 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference, to be held April 24-27th in Las Vegas, NV, in Booth W8914. You can also see them during the show’s panel discussions and presentations.
During the conference, learn about how Coherent Logix has helped shape ATSC standards development, both 1.0 and 3.0, serving on several boards as industry leading experts, and obtaining over 50 related patents to date.
Coherent Logix has participated in the ATSC 3.0 standards development from its beginning, as a key participant in the development of the current standards being used in today’s deployed systems. In particular, Coherent Logix provided thought leadership in the ATSC 3.0 physical layer standards, giving innovative context and specifications that included translation of physical layer characteristics into the Physical Layer Pipes (PLPs), followed by PLP multiplexing, framing, and control signaling. All of this can be implemented as a Coherent Logix 100% software defined ATSC 3.0 receiver used in next generation televisions or datacast receivers. Learn more about how the ATSC 3.0 receiver can become a wideband multi-spectral device via Coherent Logix’s software defined radio technology.
The company will also showcase ongoing development efforts associated with the ATSC 3.0 System Manager in conjunction with a key integration partner. These efforts will help make multi-network datacasting services a reality. The solution planned will use newly formed Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that will help drive the standardization of the control plane interfaces for the ATSC 3.0 components within the air chain. As a result, what’s been considered the early bird revenue generator for ATSC 3.0 networks; dynamic datacasting, will begin to enable new revenue generating services, and in new markets previously unattainable by broadcasters.
Joe Fabiano, Coherent Logix’s Chief Marketing Officer, will participate in the 2022 NAB Connected Media|IP Panel, “Show me the Money! Monetizing the Consumer in the Internet TV Age,” in the ATSC 3.0 Theater, Monday, April 25th, 11:20-12:00, where key topics include subscriber management, ad-tech, ad-insertion, and other monetization techniques.
Coherent Logix’s Jamie Meyer, Solutions Architect Product Manager, will present “New Revenue and Delighted Customers - Putting ATSC 3.0 to Work,” in the ATSC 3.0 Theater, Monday, April 25th, 12:20-12:40, where he will present new ATSC 3.0 functions such as multicasting, advanced advertising, special event channels (i.e., UHD), dynamic bandwidth operations, and core network integration.
Coherent Logix will also be introducing their new 4th generation HyperX® technology. This technology will expand their applications originally for defense and security into a number of commercial markets.
The key to the Coherent Logix advantage is its HyperX Digital Stream Processor (hxDSP) technology which has next generation compute functions such as ultra-high-speed pipelining, massive parallelization, and increased multitasking. These make for compute-powerful and cost effective television receivers and data gateway devices.
In addition, a core feature of HyperX technology is image and signal I/O, directly interfaced to the HyperX computing fabric for low latency operation. This combined with HyperX’s natural low power attributes, makes for advanced consumer products supporting new telecommunications and multimedia services, across a variety of networks that include ATSC 3.0 and 5G.
About Coherent Logix
Coherent Logix, headquartered in Austin, Texas, introduced their unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007. The Company has proven success in Aerospace and Military markets, making processors software reconfigurable while improving throughput and latency while maintaining the highest levels of cost reduction and power efficiency. This success is now being applied to a number of commercial markets including broadcast, media and entertainment.
