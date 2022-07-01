(Subscription required) The California Supreme Court upheld on Thursday an appellate court decision that a nurse’s lawsuit against a Riverside medical facility can move forward even though the nurse already won a previous suit.
You just read:
State high court says res judicata claim preclusion argument won't stop lawsuit
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.