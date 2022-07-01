Statement from Sen. Lincoln Hough Regarding Vetoed Tax Rebate Program

Statement from Senator Lincoln Hough Regarding Vetoed Tax Rebate Program

Jefferson City — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, issued the following statement in regards to the governor’s veto of a proposed tax rebate to Missourians:

“I am disappointed the governor decided to veto what could have been a financial shot in the arm for countless hardworking Missourians throughout our state. When I first proposed this idea back in February, I couldn’t imagine we would be where we are today with gas prices nearing $5 a gallon and skyrocketing food prices — and its only getting worse.

“While the governor’s actions are frustrating and disappointing, I am committed to doing everything I can to provide critical tax relief to every citizen of our great state. Missourians are struggling, and the citizens of our state shouldn’t have to choose between putting gas in their car and putting food on their table. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the General Assembly, as well as the governor, to pass a tax cut in the near future that allows the men and women of our state to keep more of their hard-earned dollars where they belong — in their pocketbook.”

For more information on Sen. Hough, please visit senate.mo.gov/hough.