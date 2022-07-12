Rare Cannabinoid Company Announces Hemp Month Deal On THCV & CBD Gummies

Rare Cannabinoid Company is giving away packets of THCV Gummies and CBD Gummies with purchases. The brand offers the widest selection of CBD and rare cannabinoid oils and gummies containing CBC, CBDA, CBD, CBDV, CBG, CBGA, CBN, THCV, terpenes and more. THCV Gummies boost energy and suppress appetite.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is giving away energizing, appetite suppressing THCV Gummies and calming CBD gummies with purchases.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is helping its customers celebrate National Hemp Month with a special offer on extra strength THCV Gummies and CBD Gummies.

"THCV is an energizing, appetite suppressing cannabinoid that is ideal for summer," said a company spokesperson.

July is National Hemp Month, a time to learn about and benefit from one of the world's most versatile and usable plants. In addition to CBD oil, hemp-derived rare cannabinoids, including THCV, offer many unique health and wellness benefits.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is offering its customers this deal:

Spend $100+ and receive 1 free packet of extra strength THCV Gummies and CBD Gummies ($20 value.)

Or, triple the offer by spending $200+ and receive 3 free packets of extra strength THCV Gummies and CBD Gummies ($60 value).

Rare Cannabinoid Company also offers Free U.S. Shipping with all orders over $50.

Each Gummies packet contains 2 THCV Gummies (25mg THCV each) and 2 CBD Gummies (30mg CBD each). The brand recommends taking half to one THCV Gummy and combining it with half to one CBD Gummy for the entourage effect.

Like CBD (cannabidiol), THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is a naturally occurring, non-psychoactive compound found in both hemp and cannabis. THCV was once extremely rare, found primarily in African landrace cannabis sativa plants. People in the Congo River region reportedly used high THCV strains to help them work long hours in the fields and stave off hunger.

Now, advances in growing and extraction have made it possible to consume THCV alone and in higher quantities. In fact, Rare Cannabinoid Company was the first company to produce a purified THCV oil tincture and THCV with full spectrum CBD oil blend. The brand's all-natural, vegan, non-GMO lemon-flavored THCV Gummies are also the strongest THCV Gummies on the market.

The brand's CBD Gummies are said to promote calm and balance while relieving temporary stress, pain and inflammation. The effects of both THCV and CBD can be enhanced by combining the two cannabinoids.

"THCV and CBD Gummies are a perfect match for de-stressing, exercising, and getting in shape," said the Rare Cannabinoid Company spokesperson.

In addition to these gummies, Rare Cannabinoid Company offers CBN Gummies for restful sleep and CBG Gummies for discomfort and soreness. They also have a full apothecary of rare cannabinoid isolates and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD oil blends.

Each hemp-derived cannabinoid is believed to offer multiple health and wellness benefits. Below are the main reasons for which people take specific cannabinoids:

- CBC oil enhances mood by raising levels of the brain's happiness molecule anandamide

- CBDA oil eases nausea

- CBD oil relieves temporary stress and increases feelings of calm and balance

- CBDV oil may improve sociability (CBDV is being studied for autism and seizures)

- CBG oil may help occasional pain and inflammation as well as offer joint support

- CBGA oil supports a healthy immune system

- CBN oil may improve rest, relaxation and deep, restful sleep

All Rare Cannabinoid Company products are made in a current Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility and undergo multiple independent lab tests. Results are available online and by QR code on packaging.

Rare Cannabinoid Company is the sister brand of Hawaiian Choice CBD, Hawaii's most-popular CBD brand. The two brands products can be found in more than 250 locations in the United States, Japan, the Mariana Islands, and Brazil.