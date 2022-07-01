Florida Continues to Lead the Nation in Providing Housing Relief to Floridians

HAF Awards More Than $138 Million in Assistance to Florida's Vulnerable Homeowners

~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of June 27 - July 1 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it has awarded more than $138 million in total relief, with more than $30 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF).

"Our team at DEO is connecting with homeowners in communities across the state to bring awareness to the program, review applications in accordance with federal guidelines, and provide relief on an expedited timeline to help Florida homeowners achieve financial stability," said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. "As we continue to work with mortgage lenders and service providers to ensure continuity of services, we encourage applicants facing imminent foreclosures or service disruptions to notify their lenders and servicers of their participation in the HAF program and request a hold be placed on their account."

PROGRAM UPDATES FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 27 - JULY 1

Applications

A total of 5,058 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $138 million in awards to date. 10,398 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted. 9,383applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.



Registrations

40,480 eligible registrations have been submitted. 38,345 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief. 2,135 registrations are Tier 2.



DEO continues to prioritize Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners and is inviting homeowners in Tier 1 to apply for assistance. DEO will invite homeowners in Tier 2 to apply after homeowners in Tier 1 have received assistance, pending the availability of funding. DEO remains committed to processing Florida’s HAF program registrations and applications as quickly as possible.



COMMUNITY CONNECTIONS: GETTING THE WORD OUT

DEO continues to connect with homeowners in Florida communities through various outreach efforts – we have coordinated with more than 220 faith-based organizations with a broad reach across the state and facilitated more than 140 outreach events with 18 faith-based organizations, 31 community-based organizations, 67 local businesses, and 27 local governments. Additional outreach efforts include partnerships with university campus organizations that focus on community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities; grassroots outreach efforts such as high-traffic canvassing, information booths, and speaking opportunities; and, the network of Florida Urban League Affiliates, providing services in 19 counties across the State of Florida, representing two-thirds of the state's population.