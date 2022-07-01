PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 3017 (Lingle Avenue) Reconstruction and Stream Restoration Project in Lebanon County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for Route 3017 (Lingle Avenue) reconstruction and stream restoration project in South Londonderry Township, North Londonderry Township and Palmyra Borough, Lebanon County. The project limits extend 1.68 miles from the intersection with Route 3019 (Palmyra Road) to just south of West Cherry Street.

The purpose of the project is to modernize the corridor to meet the current needs of the community by reducing or eliminating flooding and standing water on Lingle Avenue, including shoulder widening where feasible, and to provide adequate drainage systems to ensure a long roadway design life.







The project will reconstruct or resurface Lingle Avenue between Palmyra Road and just south of West Cherry Street and East Caracas Avenue. In addition, improvements to stabilize Spring Creek will eliminate or minimize the recurring flooding between Northside Drive and the Lingle Avenue Elementary School entrance. Additional drainage improvements are included within the full depth reconstruction section of the roadway to mitigate additional impervious area. Five-foot shoulders will be provided within the reconstruction section of the project. Sidewalk will be constructed connecting two existing sidewalk systems at either end of the reconstruction section of the project.





Traffic attempting to access Lingle Avenue between Northside Drive and the Lingle Avenue Elementary School is anticipated to be detoured during construction. The proposed detour route is approximately 4.3 miles long and will use Route 3019 (Palmyra Road) and Route 422 (W. Main Street). The duration of the detour is expected to be approximately 4-to-6 months.





The project is currently in design and construction is expected to start in the 2025 construction season and be completed in the 2026 construction season.





A digital version of the information will be available to view online through July 30, 2022.



Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 , clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lebanon County box then the tile marked





The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.





The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact David Fratangeli, PennDOT Project Manager, at dfratangel@pa.gov , or 717-705-6176.





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit PennDOT Projects







Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.









MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018





###





