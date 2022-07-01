Route 380 Baum Boulevard Lane Restrictions Start Tuesday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing ADA curb ramp construction on Route 380 (Baum Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Tuesday, July 5 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur as needed on Baum Boulevard between Powhattan Street and Friendship Avenue weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through late September. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

Crews from Liberoni, Inc. will conduct the curb ramp construction work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





